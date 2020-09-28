Menu
Offbeat

Former pollie spots UFO in remote Top End

by JUDITH AISTHORPE
28th Sep 2020 7:02 AM
FLASHING lights over the Peron Island North have baffled former politician Gerry Wood and his family, who believe the two yellow and green lights are a UFO.

Mr Wood was at Bulgul with his wife and her three sisters when they noticed the two lights shining over the water last Tuesday at 7.37pm.

The lights appeared to be over the Peron Island North about 20 degrees above the horizon.

"All you could see were these two lights and then it stopped and then went back(wards)," Mr Wood said.

 

 

Gerry Wood reckons he saw a UFO last week over the Peron Island North. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Despite using binoculars, the group was unable to figure out what the flashing lights were but say it was too remote to be a drone, plane or military activity.

"I just don't know why someone would have something flying over the North Peron Islands and I can't see any military use," he said.

"I could have rung North Korea to see if they were doing anything, we don't know."

 

 

Gerry Wood reckons he saw a UFO last week over the Peron Island North. Picture: Katrina Bridgeford
Mr Wood rated the sighting as 10 Gerrys on the Gerrymeter, the UFO scale developed by the NT News to gauge the credibility of a UFO sighting.

He based his rating off the fact that there was a picture and multiple witnesses.

The NT News however has given Mr Wood's sighting a 4.5 out of five as no one was beamed up into the sky by the UFO.

