A former priest is facing charges of buggery.
Former priest may be too unwell to answer buggery charge

Aisling Brennan
by
3rd Oct 2019 9:00 AM
A FORMER priest who has been accused of buggery is undergoing assessment for his dementia before proceedings can continue.

Allan Kitchingman has been charged with a historic count of buggery.

Court documents revealed he has been charged with committing an act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor, Thomas Trembath, informed Ballina Local Court on Wednesday his client was suffering from dementia and was unable to attend court that day.

Magistrate Karen Stafford requested Mr Kitchingman undergo medical assessment to show the impacts of dementia before the matter can proceed.

A brief was ordered to be delivered by November 28.

Mr Kitchingman is expected to return to court on November 28.

