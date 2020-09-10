Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
A former priest is accused of a historic charge of buggery.
News

Former priest to face ‘fitness’ test in sex assault case

Aisling Brennan
10th Sep 2020 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:59 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER priest accused of buggery will have his health and fitness questioned before a court.

Allan Kitchingman is charged with committing an historic act of buggery against the alleged victim between January 1, 1978 and September 12, 1978 at Lennox Head, according to court documents.

Mr Kitchingman's solicitor told Lismore District Court on Wednesday his client had undergone the court-ordered fitness assessment and medical report.

It is understood Mr Kitchingman, who lives near Newcastle, has dementia and is recovering from injuries he sustained during a significant fall in December.

Judge Jeffery McLennan set a fitness hearing for September 24 in the Lismore District Court.

The Department of Public Prosecutions indicated they would not conduct their own medical assessment and would rely on the report submitted by Mr Kitchingman's legal team.

Judge McLennan ordered Mr Kitchingman to appear on video link on September 24 if he is unable to travel to Lismore.

Mr Kitchingman's bail will continue until the next court appearance.

buggery charge lismore district court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky commemorates World Suicide Prevention Day differently

        Premium Content Rocky commemorates World Suicide Prevention Day differently

        News Normally Rocky’s residents would walk together to mourn loved ones lost to suicide by bringing suicide out of the shadows and into the light. This year things are...

        Man assaulted with a trolley following argument at Stockland

        Premium Content Man assaulted with a trolley following argument at Stockland

        Crime A Rockhampton magistrate has described the offender’s actions as “childish”.

        Corrections officer charged after alleged crims fight

        Premium Content Corrections officer charged after alleged crims fight

        News A CORRECTIONS officer has been charged with providing false information to an...

        New restaurant at The Edge welcomed by hotel guests

        Premium Content New restaurant at The Edge welcomed by hotel guests

        Food & Entertainment ‘The more restaurants you’ve got in one precinct, the more they will all be...