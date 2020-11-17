Former prison nurse in drunk drama at Strand Hotel

A drunk woman who was refused access to a Yeppoon Hotel found a way to climb in. FILE PHOTO.

A FORMER prison nurse broke her arm in a drunken incident which started with her being refused entry to a Yeppoon hotel.

Police were called to the Strand Hotel on October 3 after Fiona Mary Lee, 54, was denied access due to her level of intoxication.

Lee then entered the premises by climbing in and once detected inside, she was asked to leave.

She refused and started verbally abusing the duty manager of the hotel.

Security staff had to remove Lee.

When police took up with Lee outside the hotel, they also asked her to leave.

She refused and started to make a scene.

Lee verbally abused the police officers.

She then failed to provide police with her name and was told that she was under arrest.

Lee refused to get into a police vehicle despite being asked numerous times and had to be physically placed inside.

Lee pleaded guilty in Yeppoon Magistrates Court last Thursday to behaving in a disorderly manner, contravening a police direction and obstructing a police officer.

Her lawyer told the court that Lee had no memory of the incident but accepted that it did happen.

The lawyer said Lee had a "long history with alcohol" and was a former prison nurse who had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

Lee had broken her arm during the drunken incident, the court heard.

Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale fined Lee $600 and ordered she perform 40 hours of community service.

No conviction was recorded.

