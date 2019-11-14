Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bushfires
Bushfires
News

Former QFES commissioner to address bushfire forum

Matthew Newton
by
12th Feb 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FORMER Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Lee Johnson hopes this evening's bushfire forum will raise people's awareness of the changing bushfire seasons.

Mr Johnson is one of several speakers taking part at the Toowoomba Escarpment Bushfire Forum at Toowoomba TAFE tonight. 

He said that with the changing climate, Australia was experiencing more periods of higher bushfire intensity - and people needed to be prepared. 

"Bushfire hasn't been traditionally Queensland's number one natural hazard. That's starting very much to change," he said. 

Mr Johnson was a Commissioner with QFES for 13 years and is a member of the Emergency Leaders for Climate Action Group. 

The forum will also hear from USQ Senior Lecturer Dr Barbara Ryan, town planner Adam Cowell, and QFES safety staff. 

The forum will take place at the A Block lecture theatre at Toowoomba TAFE from 6-8pm. 

More Stories

Show More
bushfire escarpment mount lofty toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rocky’s new hub to deliver jobs for CQ

        premium_icon Rocky’s new hub to deliver jobs for CQ

        News New $10 million facility opens in Rockhampton.

        Double Darumbal celebration

        premium_icon Double Darumbal celebration

        News “We’re hoping to now use some of this land to take our youth – our children...

        Rocky drug houses to be declared a ‘public health risk’

        premium_icon Rocky drug houses to be declared a ‘public health risk’

        Crime Chemical contamination in walls, floors and ducts a health risk.

        Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        premium_icon Sick wife and daughter inspire unique CQ business idea

        Business A misdiagnosis and two near death experiences have led to a devoted husband’s...