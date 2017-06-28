Much loved former Rocky jockey dies in track accident

Donna Philpot died after she fell from a horse at a racetrack in Bendigo.

THE racing community is in mourning after former Rockhampton jockey Donna Philpot died in a track accident yesterday morning.

Philpot, 48, was riding in a jump-out at Bendigo when she fell from her mount and, according to police, another horse fell on top of her.

Paramedics treated Philpot on the course but she could not be saved.

The horse she was riding had to be euthanased by a veterinarian. WorkSafe has opened an investigation into the incident.

Philpot was a long-term Queensland jockey who counted the Cairns Amateurs Cup among her winning achievements on the racetrack.

She was one of the longest-serving female jockeys in Rockhampton's racing history.

She moved from Rockhampton to Bendigo in 2014 with her husband, trainer Gus Philpot - who rode Fine Cotton in the infamous ring-in scandal - and their daughters Jessie and Montana.

Donna Philpot was one of Rockhampton's longest serving female jockeys. Sharyn O'Neill ROK030913sjockey3

Jessie is participating in the Racing Victoria Apprentice Jockey Training Program where she is currently in year four and on loan interstate.

Philpot had been riding trackwork for her husband and other Bendigo-based trainers since moving to Victoria.

Bendigo Jockey Club chief executive Aaron Hearps described it as "a tragic accident".

"This has deeply saddened all at the Bendigo Jockey Club and our local racing community. She was a much-loved member of the Bendigo racing community and will be sadly missed," he said. Racing Victoria chief executive Giles Thompson said Philpot's death would be felt by many in the racing industry.

Philpot's death has sent shock waves through the Rockhampton racing community, with many people taking to Facebook this morning to share their condolences.