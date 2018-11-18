Former RGS cricketer makes Queensland Country Women's team

CRICKET: Rocky born and bred Lauren Shackleton has taken another step closer to her dream of playing for Queensland Fire after being selected in the Queensland Country Women's team.

When she received the news from her coach two week ago, she was excited to get her "foot in the door”..

"I'm eager to show what I've got and it's a stepping stone towards getting my name out there,” she said.

"I got the most wickets last year and did well in bowling at the Katherine Raymont Shield.

"When I first nominated three years ago I put in my history or what I'd made and said I'd made the First XI at Rockhampton Grammar School.”

Shackleton began her cricket career at RGS where she played for the girls team. However, when the team was cancelled, she began to play with the boys. Three years ago, she moved to Brisbane to further her career.

"In Brisbane there's more opportunities to show yourself and most girls this year were picked from their form and stats during the season,” she said.

Shackleton will train at her local club at Redcliffe before heading to training camp on January 1. She'll then fly to Shepparton, Victoria, from January 3-12 for the State Carnival.

"I'm a left-arm bowler, my attack is pretty good and I have a late swing into the right hand batter,” she said.

"There's not many left-arm bowlers so that'll be a bit of an advantage.”

State representative teams (excluding Tasmania) and an East Pacific team from Vanuatu will battle, with the best up for a spot in an Australian rep team.

"The selected Australian team is made up of players from the carnival and although you don't go anywhere, it's a good way to get your name out there,” she said.