Former RGS sport star used performance enhancing drugs

Former RGS student Cameron Grant Blewitt, 23, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton District Court on June 15 to nine counts of supplying a dangerous drug, one count of possessing a thing used in connection with supplying a dangerous drug, and two counts each of possessing a dangerous drug, and two counts of unlawful possession of restricted drugs.

A former Rockhampton Grammar School student, who was named the private school's senior athlete of the year, was using performance enhancing drugs to help him excel in sports and also supplied the dangerous drugs to others.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O'Rourke said the offending related to nine dangerous drug supplies that occurred in 2016, 2017, and 2019.

Ms O'Rourke said the supplies were detected from messages found on Blewitt's phone, and that Clenbuterol was the main drug that was supplied, along with a supply of marijuana and other steroids.

She said the supplies included offers to supply a drug and actual supplies and were all commercial.

The court heard one of the sales was for $900.

Ms O'Rourke said police raided Blewitt's house April 25, 2020, and found, in addition to the phone that had been used for the supplies, 9g of different steroids, a small quantity of MDMA and restricted drugs.

Barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said his client attended The Rockhampton Grammar School and graduated in 2016. He was aged 18 in Year 12.

Cameron Blewitt at St Peter's Caulfield Cup Race Day. Picture: TMB.

The court heard the first two supplies of Clenbuterol occurred in February 2016 and the supplies were to people Blewitt knew.

Mr Ahlstrand said his client was using performance enhancing drugs to help with his pursuits in bodybuilding and sport.

"With some assistance from substances, he achieved excellent results in judo and rugby union and was awarded senior athlete of the year in his Year 12 studies," he said.

"He became involved in the supply of these performance enhancing substances through his own use and pursuit of those recreational sporting activities."

He said his client had no criminal history and was remorseful for his offending.

"He feels ashamed and remorseful for his actions, particularly the effect it has had on his supportive family," he said.

Judge Jeff Clarke described Blewitt's offending as "incredibly serious".

"It is concerning that you engaged in this unlawful activity over a period of time and that is made worse by the fact you were supported by a good education and a loving Christian upbringing," Judge Clarke said.

"I am told you are remorseful, embarrassed and ashamed about the impact your offending has had on your family, and so you should be.

"The simple fact of the matter is you chose to engage in this grubby conduct of supplying these drugs to people."

Blewitt was sentenced to prison for 12 months, suspended for two years, and fined $800 with criminal convictions recorded.

The phone was forfeited to the crown.

The Rockhampton Grammar School was approached for comment, but declined to make a statement on the matter.

Originally published as Former RGS sport star used performance enhancing drugs