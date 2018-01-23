Former Rockets player fronts court over drunken assault

A FORMER Rockhampton Rockets player was back before the court for the second time in 10 years for drunken assaults outside local licensed venues.

Patrick James Taylor, 31, today pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court to one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

The court heard this was the second time Taylor had been before the court charge for assaulting a person outside a Rockhampton licensed venue in the early hours of the morning - the first one took place in 2009 outside the Heritage Hotel.

Police prosecutor Jess King said the victim in the latest incident had been finishing their drinks and smokes outside the Allenstown Hotel at 2am after the venue had shut when a taxi pulled up and Taylor and his friend got out.

She said Taylor and his friend tried to enter the hotel before an argument erupted between the pair and the group of people the victim was with.

Taylor hit the victim in the side of the face with an open hand and Taylor's friend then tried to pull them apart before Taylor swung nine more punches with only four connecting with the victim who then fell on the ground.

"The victim did not throw any punches,” Ms King said.

She said the victim had a black eye, bruising to the face and an abrasion to an eyebrow that required three stitches.

Defence lawyer Allan Grant said Taylor had already arranged through the investigating officer to pay compensation to the victim and had started counselling for his alcohol problem.

Mr Grant said the 2009 assault involved Taylor's then girlfriend and now wife being pushed against a wall by one of two men, cutting her foot and blood being splashed on her.

Ms King said Taylor punched the victim in that situation and when the victim was on the ground unconscious, kicked him in the head.

The court heard Taylor received a $200 fine and no conviction recorded for the 2009 assault.

Mr Grant said Taylor had been sober since January 1 as part of his counselling and would be keeping any drinking of alcohol to a bare minimum in the future.

The father of three played for Rockhampton Rockets from 2009 to 2013.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Taylor to nine-month prison term with immediate parole. A conviction was recorded.

"The fact that you have no recollection of the incident is an indication of your level of intoxication,” he said.

"You are lucky you this (victim) did not incur any serious injury.”