Former Rocky man behind new restaurant, The Bavarian

CONSTRUCTION is steaming ahead at Rockhampton’s newest restaurant, The Bavarian, and one of the men behind it all is a former Central Queensland man.

Rockpool Dining Group is the company behind the German restaurant and beerhouse and chief development officer Nick Breakspere’s role was to find The Bavarian a home in Rockhampton.

Nick completed his university degree in Rockhampton at CQUniversity in 1993 with a double degree in business and psychology.

After university, he undertook an intern program with Seagram Australia, a purveyor of spirits including Chivas Regal, Absolut Vodka and Mumm Champagne.

He then worked in various roles in the liquor industry including CUB and Lion Nathan.

He joined Rockpool Dining Group, formerly Urban Purveyor Group, in 2009 and has moved through various roles.

3D renders of The Bavarian, Rockhampton, planned to open in October 2020.

Nick now lives in Sydney where his work manages the development of commercial sites for the Rockpool Dining Group.

In this role, he led the negotiations for opening The Bavarian brand with Stockland Rockhampton.

Nick’s parents still live at Yeppoon, so it’s a homecoming of sorts for him as he edges The Bavarian Rockhampton over the line for a planned November launch.

When asked what he loved about Rocky, Nick said it was the people.

“They’re friendly, welcoming, fun, passionate,” he said.

The Bavarian is expected to open in November.

Stay tuned for a story on the recruitment for the business next week.

