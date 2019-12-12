Menu
Former Rockhampton radio host Jeff Goodwin has been caught up in the New Zealand volcano disaster.
Former Rocky radio host caught up in volcano disaster

Darryn Nufer
12th Dec 2019 4:01 PM
FORMER Rockhampton talkback radio show host Jeff Goodwin has been caught up in the New Zealand volcano disaster.

On Tuesday, Mr Goodwin posted on his Facebook page: “My brother in law’s sister and her daughter were on White Island New Zealand – they are missing – please pray for them and the family.”

Numerous wellwishers responded to the post and Mr Goodwin added: “Thanks everyone – against the odds we are still holding out hope.”

Mr Goodwin has not posted anything on Facebook since.

Forty-seven people were on White Island, off the coast of Whakatane, New Zealand, on Monday when the volcano erupted.

Eight people have so far been confirmed dead, but that number is expected to rise.

