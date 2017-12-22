Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Former Rocky radio host 'ejected' drunk from train

FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. Inga Williams

AN INTOXICATED Rockhampton woman who was forced to leave a train after annoying passengers has been fined.

Rachel Lee Backo, 33, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to being drunk in a public place, creating a disturbance on public transport, and drinking alcohol on a railway.

The court heard the former radio presenter was travelling home to Rockhampton from Brisbane on November 8, but never made it to her destination.

She was "ejected” at Maryborough West after she continued to verbally abuse staff and passengers.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Backo's disruptive behaviour included a rant about having diabetes.

"She was told she was not allowed to consume alcohol on the train,” Sgt Stagoll said.

Backo measured an alcohol reading of .157 per cent after being arrested in Maryborough.

Backo was fined $1200.

Topics:  drunken behaviour public nuisance rockhampton tmbcourt tmbcrime

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Surprise Christmas present for Central Queensland drivers

Surprise Christmas present for Central Queensland drivers

Planning a trip these holidays? Local petrol station operator chimes in with a big bonus for a swag of lucky motorists.

Quarantine at Rocky prison after infectious disease breakout

The Capricornia Correctional Centre

Authorities confirm infectious disease has struck within prison walls.

Campers will find free spot no matter what

PLACE TO STAY: Rachel Pearce, 5, and her mother Rosanne Pearce with au pair Johanne Juhl set up camp at the Kershaw Gardens free site.

Families feared they would be turned away from free Rocky spot

War of words over handling of the Adani project continues

TALKING ADANI: LNP's Senator Matt Canavan and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry want Adani's Carmichael Mine project to succeed.

Questions raised about funding commitments and royalty payments.

Local Partners