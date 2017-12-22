Former Rocky radio host 'ejected' drunk from train

AN INTOXICATED Rockhampton woman who was forced to leave a train after annoying passengers has been fined.

Rachel Lee Backo, 33, pleaded guilty in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday to being drunk in a public place, creating a disturbance on public transport, and drinking alcohol on a railway.

The court heard the former radio presenter was travelling home to Rockhampton from Brisbane on November 8, but never made it to her destination.

She was "ejected” at Maryborough West after she continued to verbally abuse staff and passengers.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said Backo's disruptive behaviour included a rant about having diabetes.

"She was told she was not allowed to consume alcohol on the train,” Sgt Stagoll said.

Backo measured an alcohol reading of .157 per cent after being arrested in Maryborough.

Backo was fined $1200.