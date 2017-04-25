Former Rocky singer set for centre stage on The Voice

JUDAH Kelly is no a stranger to TV singing competitions - he competed on The X Factor in 2012 and 2014 - but this year he's hoping he can turn the red chairs on The Voice.

The former Rockhampton singer and guitarist, who describes his style as "country with soul” is set to take the audition stage this weekend.

"It's not Slim Dusty country, not that that's bad, but that's not my thing because I grew up on The Temptations, Al Green and Marvin Gaye and all that sort of stuff, and all of a sudden I decided 'yeah I want to sing country',” he said.

The 20-year-old said he was attracted to the genre because of the stories told through the music.

"The songs have meaning whereas not a lot of RnB and pop stuff, for me anyway, it doesn't have much depth to it,” he said.

"Also, there was a real person playing a guitar, a real person playing the drums and a real person playing the bass instead of just having computer-generated noises.”

Kelly recently got the chance to play the guitar at this year's CMC Rocks for friend and X Factor graduate Caitlyn Shadbolt.

"That's probably been a highlight for me - there were probably 10,000 there,” he said.

But on The Voice he will step out from the background and take centre stage.

"I'm still getting used to being at the centre,” he said.

"I still like to be in line with the other guys in the band. That's kinda is my comfort zone.”

Will he be able to turn the judges' chairs for another career highlight?

Tune into The Voice on Channel Nine from 7.30pm tonight, and at the same time on Sunday night.