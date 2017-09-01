Former Rocky teacher brings CQ outback to Beef Capital

RETURN HOME: Kath Dunne with one of the paintings in her exhibition at the Walter Reid Art Gallery over the weekend. Kath grew up in Rockhampton and moved to Duaringa to her husband's family farm after she was married.

FORMER Rockhampton artist Kath Dunne returns to the Beef Capital this weekend and she's bringing pieces of the Central Queensland outback with her.

Kath has spent the past six months creating over 30 artworks that will be exhibited at the Walter Reid Cultural Centre this weekend, opening tonight.

The Duaringa artist has taken inspiration from creeks, chooks and landscapes around her family property out west.

The vibrant colours in the pieces achieve their aim - bringing joy and happiness to the viewer.

"I like to give people hope,” she said about why she creates such vibrant paintings.

"I want people to look at them and feel happy.”

This exhibition is Kath's first solo exhibition since Beef Week 2015.

"I wanted to do an exhibition because I find I need a deadline to get productive,” she told The Morning Bulletin yesterday as she started setting up.

"I nearly didn't make it.”

It was only a week ago that Kath almost pulled the pin on her exhibition, but her family rode in to the rescue, doing anything they could to help.

Kath's family - including six children, her husband and her mother - are spread across CQ with one daughter, Erin, now working at the school her mother taught at before she got married.

Kath was an art teacher at Emmaus College, back when it was called Marion College and St Stanislaus' College, before meeting her now husband Tim Dunne at a B&S Ball at Biloela.

Erin is now an art teacher at the College and has followed in her mother's footsteps with visual arts. She won the People's Choice award in the 2017 Bayton Award hosted by the Rockhampton Art Gallery.

Kath says she loves teaching, which she still does via art workshops around Central Queensland, but does not miss the marking of work that comes with being a school teacher.

Her first solo exhibition in Rockhampton was in February 2013 - finishing up 30 days before Beef Week where she had her second exhibition.

She said she had only expected to sell two or three paintings out of about 30 from the first exhibition, but she sold everything and then had 30 days to create 30 more paintings for Beef Week.

Kath is a member of the Dawson River Art Group that is based in Baralaba.

She said after she discovered the wonders of Facebook and Instagram which she uses to sell most of her works these days, she helped the art group set up their own Facebook pages.

Kath's exhibition opens tonight at 6pm at the Walter Reid. All works are for sale with prices ranging from $100 to $1200.