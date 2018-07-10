Former Rocky woman wrestles with acting success in new movie

Paris Moletti and Stephanie Kutty pose for "Till Death Do Us Part" Show where Stephanie plays the Wedding Planner "Prissy DoRight" and Paris Moletti played Rockstar "Adam Bomb".

IT'S a long way from the Rockhampton Eisteddfod to mixing with Hollywood A-listers.

That's the acting journey Stephanie Kutty is on right now.

The actress, who found her passion for the stage as a young student at St Joseph's Wandal in Rockhampton, is playing a lead role in a wrestling movie called Stardom.

In the film, shot in Brisbane with the Griffith Film School, she stars as Annie - a woman who finds herself in the underground where she becomes a professional wrestler.

A screen grab of Stephanie Kutty starring in Hollywood blockbuster, Thor: Ragnarok. Contributed

It is a story which Kutty connects with a great deal.

"This film meant a lot to me, my late grandfather used to be a wrestler and I felt this instant connection when I first read the script and it was like I too had something to prove in the ring. I hope this inspires women to fight for their calling,” she said.

Kutty has recently spent 12 months living and working in Los Angeles as an ongoing cast member in the Murder Mystery Company, which is America's leading interactive mystery dinner theatre.

Gold Coast Film Festival Premiere of "The Second" - Stephanie Long, Stephanie Kutty and Nicola Harkin are with Star of "The Second" Vince Colosimo. Contributed

She also appeared in the Hollywood blockbuster THOR: Ragnarok as an Asgardian.

The accomplished actress has come a long way from her Rockhampton roots, having worked alongside some of the best actors in the business, including Chris Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum, Idris Elba, Tessa Thompson and Cate Blanchett.

Stardom will be released in festivals at the end of the month while a Queensland screening will follow in early August 2018.

The indie film is not only written and directed by professional wrestler, Alexander Shepard, but also showcases up to eight of Brisbane's finest wrestlers, including Dallas Sommers.

This gave Stephanie the opportunity to perform her own stunts - very similar to the those seen in America's WWE television show.

Stephanie Kutty stars as Annie (a professional wrestler) in the new film, Stardom. Contributed

Stardom was shot in the home of the Legends Wrestler's League in Ipswich in conjunction with Griffith Film School.

"The relevancy of this production is held in the behind-the-scenes look into the wrestling world and from a woman's point-of-view,” a spokesperson said.

"The movement of Feminine power in the coming years inspired this film to be told in the way it should be - bad ass women standing up for themselves and kicking ass - literally.”

Former Rockhampton girl Stephanie Kutty has achieved great success since her high school days at The Cathedral College. Contributed

Her acting journey began during her primary school days at St Joseph's Wandal in Rockhampton where she participated in a number of Eisteddfods, Folk Choirs and Speech Choirs.

Kutty remembers playing an orphan in Annie where she sang A Hard Knock Life.

She graduated from The Cathedral College in 2007 - and finished her high school senior year in the Back to the 80's musical, which was held at the Pilbeam Theatre.

In 2010, she received a talent-based (partial) scholarship to study at the New York Film Academy in Los Angeles.

Kutty continued her Advanced Diploma in Screen and Media (Acting for Film) on the Gold Coast a few years later.