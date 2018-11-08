Former Sea Eagle signs with Capras for two seasons

STAR POWER: Matthew Wright, pictured playing for the Manly Sea Eagles, has signed with the Rockhampton Leagues Cub Capras for season 2019.

STAR POWER: Matthew Wright, pictured playing for the Manly Sea Eagles, has signed with the Rockhampton Leagues Cub Capras for season 2019. PAUL MILLER

RUGBY LEAGUE: He has played 143 games in the NRL and now Matthew Wright is set to bring his skills and experience to the Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras.

The exciting outside back was today revealed as the Capras' marquee signing.

The 27-year-old, who played with the Manly Sea Eagles this season, is set to wear the No.1 jersey for the Capras following the departure of the dynamic Zeik Foster.

Capras' new head coach David Faiumu said he was excited to have secured the services of a player like Wright for the next two seasons.

"He comes with a fair bit of experience. He's been playing for the last 10 years in the toughest competition in the world and managed to play 143 games in the NRL,” he said.

"We're over the moon to be able to grab someone of Matthew's cablire and bring his skill set, his great character traits and obviously his experience and knowledge to the CQ region.

Experienced NRL player Matthew Wright (left) with Capras head coach David Faiumu. PAM MCKAY

"The biggest thing about Matthew is his age, he's still in the prime of his career and still got so much to offer.”

Wright's experience will add to that of former NRL and Kangaroos star Dave Taylor who will play a second season with the Capras in 2019.

And Faiumu had more positive news on the recruitment front, with captain Jack Madden signing on for another two years.

"He was the first guy I recruited. Jack's the kind of bloke that we want at this club for a long time if he's willing to stay.

"He's a great leader... and when he came to me and offered his services for two more years I couldn't get him to sign quick enough.”

Prop Bill Cullen and second rower Jamie Hill have also re-signed, as well as hooker Billy Gilbert and centre Nathan Bassani.