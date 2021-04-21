Former soldier accused of rape and distributing video

A former Army soldier has been accused of rape along with filming and distributing material against the alleged victim’s wishes.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, made a bail application in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on April 19.

Defence lawyer Joanne Madden said her client served in the Army for 13 years and was now on a full military pension due to post traumatic stress disorder and anxiety.

The court heard the man was on bail at the time of the alleged rape for strangulation of another woman he had been in a relationship with.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said the evidence against the defendant was strong with two recorded phone calls involved the defendant making some admissions to part of the incident which backed up the alleged victim’s complaint.

Ms Madden handed two reports to the court, which the court heard highlighted the man’s mental health was best treated while he was living near friends in Brisbane.

Magistrate Jason Schubert said the man was accused of supplying dangerous drugs, rape, recording and distributing material without permission, strangulation and breaches of bail.

He said the man was also on a 15-month probation order for drug offences at the time of the alleged rape offence.

Mr Schubert said the man claimed during the calls the incident had “gone too far” and “was horrible”.

He said the defendant sent the video to a man named “Mick” but told the alleged victim he had deleted the video.

Mr Schubert said the defendant was not at risk of serving too much time in custody if conviction.

He refused the man’s bail and adjourned all matters to May 26.

