Michael Joseph Costello threw his McDonald’s back at the staff of the Chinderah store. Picture: AP
Crime

Maccas hurled back at staff by drunken drive-through customer

by Campbell Gellie
30th Oct 2018 5:19 AM
POTTSVILLE army veteran Michael Joseph Costello, whose lawyer says suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, was drunk when he hurled food through the window of a McDonald's drive-through, a court was told.

The 31-year-old was almost four times over the legal blood alcohol limit when he drove his Nissan Navarra at 2.20am on September 10.

When he appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court last week via videolink from Grafton prison, Costello pleaded guilty to drink driving and not having his P-plates on his car.

Michael Joseph Costello plead guilty to drink driving and not showing P-plates at Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday.
His lawyer Vince Boss said Costello suffered PTSD from his time in the army, which had resulted in substance abuse.

"He knows he had mental health issues, PTSD, from his service in the armed forces and the nature of the reports I have show he had been trying to address these issues before this happened," Mr Boss told the court.

Documents filed with the court showed Costello had attended two rehabilitation centres before the incident in which he pelted food back through the window at the Chinderah McDonald's.

"(Costello) was handed his meal at the window, however he was unhappy and has thrown the food back towards staff," the documents read.

"It was evident to McDonald's staff (Costello) was heavily intoxicated.

"(Costello) placed another order, however he never paid for this."

Staff called police and when they arrived, Costello was still in his vehicle.

"Staff said he had collided with two poles outside of the McDonald's," the documents read.

Costello recorded a 0.190 blood alcohol level.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy sentenced Costello to a three-year community correction order. He said this was because Costello was already serving a 20-month sentence with a 10 month non-parole period for a previous conviction.

He did not further punish Costello for failing to have P-plates showing.

