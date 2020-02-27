Former Spotlight employer in the spot light for stealing
A SHOP assistant at a Rockhampton home makers store stole more than $1000 from her employer in a year by faking items returned.
Jessie Allana Storm Bingham-James, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of dishonestly gaining money as an employee.
Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said Bingham-James's offending was discovered when an audit of the Spotlight Rockhampton store identified an anomaly.
She said CCTV footage showed Bingham-James take a bank card from her pocket, complete a transaction whereby she's printed off receipts of purchases by customers and used those to fraudulently sign off items returned.
Ms Marsden said there were 29 transactions totalling $1078.47 between January 24, 2019 and February 10, 2020, with the largest being for less than $50.
The court heard Bingham-James had worked at Spotlight for four years as a casual employee, working up to 20 hours a week and her employment was terminated when the offending was detected.
Defence lawyer Rowan King said Bingham-James had not attempted to disguise her offending.
He said she lived with her mother and both were low income earners "which was one of the driving forces" to this offending.
Magistrate Jeff Clarke said it appeared Bingham-James did not "get greedy" otherwise there would have been larger sums, and accepted Mr King's submission about the low income earning driving force.
"I'm sure you are capable of better behaviour than this," he said.
"I encourage you to do something about seeking formal qualifications."
Mr Clarke ordered Bingham-James to complete 80 hours community service in one year with no conviction recorded, along with pay restitution of $1078.47.