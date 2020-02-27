Former Spotlight employer in the spot light for stealing

A SHOP assistant at a ­Rockhampton home makers store stole more than $1000 from her employer in a year by faking items returned.

Jessie Allana Storm ­Bingham-James, 21, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton ­Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of dishonestly gaining money as an employee.

Police prosecutor Julie Marsden said ­Bingham-James's offending was ­discovered when an audit of the Spotlight Rockhampton store identified an anomaly.

She said CCTV footage showed Bingham-James take a bank card from her pocket, complete a transaction ­whereby she's printed off receipts of purchases by customers and used those to fraudulently sign off items returned.

Ms Marsden said there were 29 transactions totalling $1078.47 between January 24, 2019 and February 10, 2020, with the largest being for less than $50.

The court heard ­Bingham-James had worked at Spotlight for four years as a casual ­employee, working up to 20 hours a week and her ­employment was terminated when the offending was detected.

Defence lawyer Rowan King said Bingham-James had not attempted to disguise her offending.

He said she lived with her mother and both were low ­income earners "which was one of the driving forces" to this offending.

Magistrate Jeff Clarke said it appeared Bingham-James did not "get greedy" otherwise there would have been larger sums, and accepted Mr King's submission about the low ­income earning driving force.

"I'm sure you are capable of better behaviour than this," he said.

"I encourage you to do something about seeking ­formal qualifications."

Mr Clarke ordered Bingham-James to complete 80 hours community service in one year with no conviction ­recorded, along with pay ­restitution of $1078.47.