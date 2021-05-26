Former state Liberal leader Sir Llew Edwards dies aged 85

Sir Llew Edwards, AC, one of a handful of powerful personalities who shaped Queensland through the 1980s and into the 21st century, has died.

The family of the 85-year-old, who played a prominent role in the state's political, cultural and academic life for decades, said Sir Lew passed away overnight.

His wife, Lady Jane Edwards AM announced the passing saying her husband had battled dementia for some time.

"Llew was the most wonderful man and I loved him dearly,'' Lady Jane said.

"He fought the battle with dementia as best he could but despite the disease, he was always the man I knew and loved.

"Despite how busy he was and how many commitments he had, I always felt like the most important person in the world to Llew, as he was to me.

"I will miss him terribly as will his children and grandchildren.

"I would like to pass on thanks from our family to the wonderful staff at Portofino

Sir Llew Edwards at his Brisbane home. Picture: David Kelly.

Hamilton who have helped us to care for Llew these past few years.''

Former Queensland Premier Rob Borbidge remembered a tremendous talent who, along with a handful others, was pivotal in shaping the state through the 1980s and into the early 21st Century.

"Llew was always polite courteous gentleman to deal with,'' Mr Borbidge said.

"He was very effective in political roles and roles outside politics.''

Sir Llewellyn Roy Edwards was born on August 2, 1935, in Ipswich and initially trained as an electrician but pursued his love of medicine and graduated from The University of Queensland as a doctor in 1965.

He entered Queensland Parliament for the Liberal Party as the Member for Ipswich in 1972 and served as Health Minister, Deputy Premier and Treasurer.

He retired from Parliament in 1983 to take on the role of Chairman and CEO of 'Expo 88', the World Exposition which is credited as being the catalyst for contemporary Brisbane.

In 1984, Sir Llew was knighted by HRH Queen Elizabeth II and in 1989, he was awarded a Companion of the Order of Australia.

In 1993, he was appointed Chancellor of The University of Queensland (retired from the role in 2009).

In an interview with Courier Mail in 2011, Sir Llew reflected on his time in office and as UQ Chancellor.

"I would hope that the three greatest legacies I've left are that the people of Queensland thought I was a friendly, honest person who tried to make a difference; secondly, the opportunity to build the best exposition in Queensland's history, which created so much fun and happiness and satisfaction and the promotion of Australia, particularly Queensland, was something I feel very, very proud about," he said.

He held multiple corporate directorships, including Westpac and James Hardie.

He is survived by Jane and two of his three children, Mark and David.

His daughter Louise passed away after a battle with cancer.

