Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Silhouette of young girl
Silhouette of young girl
Crime

Former strip club worker caught with drugs, pipe

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
30th Oct 2020 11:58 AM | Updated: 2:16 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER strip club worker caught with drugs said she used them to lose weight.

Sarah Jean Walker, 38, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to possessing drugs, utensils and contravening police.

Walker was found with 10g of marijuana and a pipe on October 8.

Community Newsletter SignUp

Defence lawyer Rio Ramos said Walker had lost her employment and put on weight and struggled with it.

She said the marijuana assisted her in getting to her ideal weight and now she had reached it there was no reason for her to keep using it.

Walker told the court she used to work at the Boardroom - a strip club - which had permanently shut.

She was fined $800 and no conviction was recorded.

 

Read more drug stories:

Man had plans to supply drugs to his girlfriend, a minor

Woman had marijuana 'for her health'

Drug producer sentenced to community service

More Stories

gladstonecourt gladstone drug possession gladstone magistates court gladstone utensil possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        UPDATE: Man’s hand ‘degloved’ in meatworks accident

        Premium Content UPDATE: Man’s hand ‘degloved’ in meatworks accident

        Breaking The employee has reportedly sustained some significant injuries in a workplace accident.

        • 30th Oct 2020 1:30 PM
        Large haul of drugs, cash seized in North Rocky raid

        Premium Content Large haul of drugs, cash seized in North Rocky raid

        Crime Police seized a quantity of cocaine, MDMA, LSD, steroids, cannabis and drug...

        Swimmers keen to cash in at Beef City meet

        Premium Content Swimmers keen to cash in at Beef City meet

        Swimming Hundreds to hit the water at 2nd World War Memorial Aquatic Centre.

        ‘Stop the chop’: Belot’s passionate plea to ratepayers

        Premium Content ‘Stop the chop’: Belot’s passionate plea to ratepayers

        News The deputy mayor is clearly worried as the boundary change debate rages on.