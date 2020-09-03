Former successful businessman’s fall from grace over drugs

HE WAS in prison for drugs and assault when he asked his partner to send drugs to a fellow inmate at Capricornia Correctional Centre.

Rollin Andrew Gordon, 51, pleaded guilty on September 1 in Rockhampton District Court to one count of supply a drug to a person in a correctional facility.

The supply took place in April 2016 and Gordon was only charged two years later.

Crown prosecutor Samantha O’Rourke said investigators focused on Gordon’s co-offender first and it was only after she was sentenced that Gordon was charged.

Judge Leanne Clare said the fact the investigators only focused on the partner, and not both at the same time, was “rather strange”.

“Investigators can focus on more than one person at a time,” she said.

Ms O’Rourke said the co-offender was only charged in June 2019 after the offence while investigators waited on DNA and drug analysis.

She said Gordon asked his partner to send a particular drug to a particular fellow inmate via the mail, but the parcel was intercepted before getting to the inmate.

The court heard after release from prison for drugs and violence offences, he went on to commit further offences in 2018 and 2019 for which he was ordered to 18 months probation in June 2019.

Ms O’Rourke said Gordon had not been engaging with probation and had not attended Lives Lived Well appointments.

Defence barrister Jordan Ahlstrand said Gordon had an unremarkable childhood and worked at Myer after completing year 12 at Glenmore State High School.

He said his grandfather gifted him $20,000 when Gordon was 22 years old and he used that money to start Rocky Climate Control – an airconditioning and solar lightning systems supply and installation business – which he ran for 15 years and had 15 staff at its peak.

Mr Ahlstrand said the business collapsed due to his drug use – having progressed from marijuana to methamphetamines in his early 40s.

He said after the business collapsed, Gordon worked in transport and more recently, caring for his elderly parents.

“It’s quite tragic to see you in the dock again, knowing that for a long time you ran and owned a successful business,” Judge Clare said.

“Your life was torn apart when you found meth.”

She sentenced him to a 10-month prison term to be served as an Intensive Corrections Order. A conviction was recorded.