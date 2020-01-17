Menu
Nick Davis (centre) has been on the Roosters coaching staff.
Rugby League

Former Swan Davis‘ shock NRL gig

by Michael Carayannis
17th Jan 2020 1:30 PM
AFL premiership winner Nick Davis will switch codes and play for the Sydney Roosters.

The Swans grand final hero will play for the Roosters during the two day nines tournament next month.

Davis will wear his famous No.2 jersey. He played 168 AFL games including Sydney's 2005 premiership win.

He has most recently been the Roosters kicking coach.

"Rugby league was one of the first sports I played growing up," Davis said.

"I have always followed the game so when I had a chat with Trent about playing with the Roosters at the nines It was an easy decision straight away."

Nick Davis (centre) will make the transition from the Roosters’ coaching staff to playing for the team.
