Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL: Charley Bond and Jordan Henderson. Photo Stephen Mills / The Observer
TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL: Charley Bond and Jordan Henderson. Photo Stephen Mills / The Observer
TV

Former Tannum Sands beauty queen stars on the Bachelor

Eilish Massie
, eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A FORMER Tannum Sands woman is one of 25 ladies in the race for Locky Gilbert's heart on the latest season of the Bachelor.

Charley Bond, 25, has thrown her rose in the ring appearing on Network Ten's popular reality show.

READ MORE: Refs cop abuse at football game

READ MORE: Mixed weather for the coming week

 

TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL: Charley Bond and Jordan Henderson. Photo Stephen Mills / The Observer
TANNUM SANDS STATE HIGH SCHOOL: Charley Bond and Jordan Henderson. Photo Stephen Mills / The Observer

When Ms Bond appeared on the red carpet she immediately recognised Locky from Network Ten's other reality show Survivor.

"I'm Charley, I'm 25 and I'm from Brisbane," she said.

"I can be funny, and loud and just have a good time.

"And I also love my eyebrows."

 

Miss Country Girl Australia contestant Charley Bond. Photo Tom Huntley / The Observer
Miss Country Girl Australia contestant Charley Bond. Photo Tom Huntley / The Observer

It's not the first time the now blonde bombshell has appeared in the spotlight, with the reality star first appearing in articles of The Observer for sport, school and Miss Country Girl.

The 25 year old used to regularly play soccer and football in Central Queensland and was a top contender in the 2011 Miss Country Girl competition, placing third at the event.

She also attended Tannum Sands State High School.

Ms Bond now lives in Brisbane and is a PE Teacher.

charley bond gladstone faces miss country girl australia the bachelor australia
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        More financial help available for bushfire hit Livingstone

        Premium Content More financial help available for bushfire hit Livingstone

        News More financial help is on the way for the residents of Livingstone Shire who are still recovering from a devastating bushfire season.

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The sacrifice of those who served

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: The sacrifice of those who served

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Partnership nurtures CQ apprentices for three decades

        Premium Content Partnership nurtures CQ apprentices for three decades

        News If you are looking to get stuck into a career in manufacturing, find out which...

        PHOTOS: Rovers take down Brothers in long weekend face-off

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Rovers take down Brothers in long weekend face-off

        Hockey Frenchville defeated Park Avenue 6-0 on Saturday.