Man to be deported after rape sentence

Judge John Coker said the two woman were entitled to expect the taxi driver would act appropriately.

A FORMER taxi driver who took advantage of two young inebriated female passengers, raping one and indecently assaulting another, has been jailed.

Indian national Gurpreet Singh Grewal was today sentenced to three and a half years' jail, suspended after 14 months, and is likely to be deported after his sentence.

Grewal, 26, pleaded guilty to raping and indecently assaulting one woman and indecently assaulting another, while working as a taxi driver in Brisbane last year.

Grewal raped an inebriated female passenger by digitally penetrating her, and also touched her breasts, after she passed out in his cab and he carried her into her home at Nundah on May 13, 2017.

After the woman complained to police, who spoke to Grewal, he went to her home to "apologise", Brisbane District Court heard.

On July 15 at Chermside, Grewal touched the breasts of another inebriated female, "in a grasping and grabbing motion" a number of times, before she got out of his taxi.

Grewal left the young woman on the side of the road, but then returned and propositioned her, offering her $100, the court heard.

He later denied touching the woman's breasts.

Judge John Coker said Grewal's offending was serious and the female victims were obviously left traumatised and disturbed as a result.

The two young women were under the effects of alcohol and were entitled to expect someone in a position of trust, as a taxi driver, to act appropriately.

High standards were required by the community and it was important to denounce Grewal's conduct, Judge Coker said.

The court heard Grewal came to Australia on a student visa and married in 2015.

After he got bail, on condition that he not approach an international departure point, he bought a one-way ticket to India, but was stopped at Brisbane Airport.

Judge Coker said Grewal was now considered an unlawful citizen and would no doubt be deported at the end of his sentence.

The judge declared the 277 days Grewal had already spent in custody as time served on his sentence.