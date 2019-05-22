Former TCC student makes her directorial debut

TCC's College Musical How to Succeed in Business without Really Trying. Madison Day, director Celeste Hack and Luca Mella.

CELESTE Hack has come full circle in her experience within the arts realm at The Cathedral College.

First she tread the boards as a student, now she's off stage giving direction to a new generation of performers.

After graduating from The Cathedral College in 2012, she returned four years later as an educator.

Once she left school, Celeste graduated from the CQUniversity Conservatorium with a Bachelor of Music.

And it wasn't too long before she received a call from her former high school with an offer to apply for a role as a vocal teacher.

Her interview was successful and began her new journey at the college, this time on the opposite side of the stage.

She was a perfect fit with her prior experience in dancing and performing, and now she's helped her students shape their approach to reach their potential.

"You can see the students come from point A to point Z in a short amount of time, a level where they're not confident to stand on stage and then to own it themselves,” she said.

In her directorial debut, Celeste Hack's confidence in decision making has boosted since she began working on a new production for The Cathedral College.

When Celeste Hack was first employed at The Cathedral College, she assisted Therese Quinn with the college's production of Footloose and their theatre restaurants.

"I've always been keen to have my own production, and Tess has been the one to give me an extra push, she's always been there to help,” she said.

"When I was at school, I always wanted to help in some way with make-up, hair or choreography,” she said.

"You see the camaraderie come together and create this wonderful show that brings an audience there.”

Ms Quinn helped Celeste trudge through St. Vincent de Paul and Lifeline stores to find different looks and colour palettes for costumes.

"We've had heaps of donations through her connections, she's got an eye for it (costuming),” she said.

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying is a tale about finding brotherhood and a group of people who help shape you as a person.

'Nothing will get you to where you want to be except your own self and having a supportive network around you,” she said.

"I'm always confident in how I portray my singing teaching, but when it comes to something like this when there's so many aspects, you have to draw on your knowledge.”