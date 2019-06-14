Menu
A hearing date has been set after a former high school teacher plead not guilty to allegations he assaulted a number of female students.
Former teacher denies student assault allegations

Jasmine Minhas
13th Jun 2019 5:30 PM | Updated: 7:30 PM
A FORMER high school teacher who has pleaded not guilty to allegations he indecently assaulted a number of female students, aged between 12 and 14.

Police allege Howard John Spearing, 60, committed five common assaults and two indecent assaults against four students at Orara High School in 2018.

The HSIE head teacher was suspended from teaching by the NSW Department of Education following the claims.

Mr Spearing has however claimed innocence, pleading not guilty to all charges.

Hearing dates have now been set for October 16 and 17 after the case was mentioned at Coffs Harbour Local Court this week.

Mr Spearing has been living in Sydney as part of his bail conditions and was excused from attending the court on Tuesday.

He remains on conditional bail until the hearing later this year.

