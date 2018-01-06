Former teacher helps CQ families start new school year

HELPING HAND: L-R Martin Schlick, Jodie Van Arkel, Michelle Brook and Colleen Cunningham from Roseberry Queensland are conducting a school supply drive to help less fortunate children in the community prepare for the school year.

ON the first day of the school year, Colleen Tribe used to ask her students to put all their new supplies on their tables.

Not to spark competition between classmates, but to see which young students were missing important supplies their family couldn't afford.

After 23 dedicated years in education, the Gladstone woman decided to turn the tables and give those struggling families a helping hand.

This is when she formed Central Queensland charity, Roseberry QLD.

Since beginning last year in Gladstone, the exclusive regional charity has expanded to Rockhampton in it's campaign to help parents struggling to make ends meet.

The "no questions asked" scheme was something close to Ms Tribe's heart who said anyone could help out by dropping off supplies young kids needed to set themselves up for a great year at school.

"It takes a village to raise a child," she said.

"It's so important to send kids off to school with their essentials otherwise it sets them up for fail.

"So we are trying to give those families struggling financially the help they need to meet the requirements at school."

Ms Tribe said in it's first year the charity supplied pens, books, erasers, pencil cases and calculators among hundreds of school supplies to more than 60 families in Gladstone.

HOW TO HELP

WHERE: 55 Denham St, Rockhampton

WHAT: Pens, pencils, books, sharpeners, erasers, calculators and more

WHEN: Donations close on January 12, collections start January 15

She said it was this success that prompted her to consider extending to Rocky.

"We thought about it last year as there was such a need that someone had to help," she said.

Ms Tribe hoped this year she and her staff could help hundreds of families through their new Rocky premiss on Denham St.

Younger families were the most in need with Ms Tribe saying they were always overwhelmed by the support and forever grateful.

"One little lady, maybe around five-years-old, seen a little pink pencil case and couldn't believe she could have it," she said.

"She was so excited so I went over and filled it up with pencils and pens."

Ms Tribe hoped Roseberry QLD would continue to help the local community and thanked those who donated.

"I've been talking to everyone that's been donating and people are so lovely," she said.

"People are so generous and everyone looks out for each other which I love about this place."

Roseberry QLD was also currently looking for a community partner in Rocky.