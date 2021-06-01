Former teacher, wife found dead days after sex abuse charges

A former Ballina teacher has died in a double suicide, days after he was charged with the sexual assault of a student.

The Northern Star understands Rodney Charles Eather was found dead with his wife Joan Eather, three days after he was extradited from his Morayfield home and charged with 11 counts of sexual assault of a person under 16 years of age and carnal knowledge by a teacher of a girl aged between 10 and 17.

"Police will prepare a report for the Coroner following the sudden death of a 66-year-old man at Morayfield on May 30," the QPS spokeswoman said when asked directly about Mr Eather's health.

"His death is not being treated as suspicious."

It is believed the pair left a note at the scene.

In March 2021, officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation into reports a female student was allegedly sexually assaulted between the ages of 13 to 16, by a teacher between 1981 and 1983.

Following extensive investigations, detectives from Queensland Police arrested Mr Eather in Queensland about 5.40pm on Tuesday, May 25.

Rodney Eather pictured here (on far left) as a Ballina High School teacher.

During his Lismore Local Court mention on Thursday, he was granted bail to return to his Morayfield address.

The court heard at that time that Mr Eather suffered from a number of health issues including hypertension and cardiac issues.

In his appearance, Mr Eather's solicitor also noted the 66-year old's wife suffered "debilitating" bouts of depression.

They will leave behind two daughters in their 20s.

If you or someone you know is in need of help, contact Lifeline Australia's 24/7 helpline on 13 11 14.

