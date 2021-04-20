Menu
Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who famously told voters to expect a tax increase should he win the presidency, died Monday.
Former US Vice President Walter Mondale dies at 93

20th Apr 2021 1:01 PM

Former US Vice President Walter Mondale, a liberal icon who famously told voters to expect a tax increase should he win the presidency, died Monday, US media reported. He was 93 years old.

No cause was given for Mondale's death, according to reports citing a statement from his family.

"Today I mourn the passing of my dear friend Walter Mondale, who I consider the best vice president in our country's history," Carter said in a statement, extending his condolences to his former number two's family.

Prior to his stint at the White House, Mondale had served as attorney general to his home state of Minnesota from 1960-1964, and then as US senator from that state from 1964-1976.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, a fellow Minnesotan, mourned Mondale's passing, calling him "kind and dignified to the end."

"He set a high bar for himself and kept passing it and raising it."

At age 20, Mondale became a congressional district manager for US politician Hubert Humphrey's successful Senate campaign. Humphrey would later become Mondale's political mentor.

An outspoken supporter of civil rights, Mondale advocated throughout his Senate career for education, housing, migrant worker rights and child nutrition.

During his campaign, he infamously told voters to expect a tax increase if he won, which would later go on to define the race.

"I did my best," he said the day after the vote.

He kept up his relationship with the Clintons and in 2008 initially endorsed Hillary Clinton for president. He changed his endorsement once Barack Obama secured the nomination.

Ted and William followed their father into politics and public service, while Eleanor became a broadcast journalist.

