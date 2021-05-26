Former WIN TV site on the market

The 2.5ha parcel of land is being marketed as a major development opportunity.

It once housed a fully operational television station where the nightly news was broadcast and award-winning programs were filmed.

But now, after a fire in 2016 destroyed the buildings, 192 Dean Street in North Rockhampton is a vacant block of land poised for development.

The 2.5ha block of land has been placed on the market for the first time in decades, having operated as television studios since at least 1963.

The site was home to the RTQ7 studio which launched in 1963, hosting various local programs from news, sport, morning shows, kids shows and Logie award-winning documentary Walkabout.

From 1990, the Dean Street station produced WIN Television’s news bulletins until 2012 when the studio was closed, and the Rockhampton staff were moved to an office in the CBD.

Emergency services arrived at the fire scene at 192 Dean St at 10.36pm on June 17, 2016. The fire "heavily damaged" the right side of the building.

The site and buildings remained abandoned and was subject to vandalism and graffiti.

In 2014, Parmac Property Group proposed plans to buy the site and had plans to develop a Coles supermarket, bakery, restaurant and newsagency.

The development or sale never got off the ground following neighbourhood concerns and complaints.

In 2015, part of the site was leased to Rockhampton PCYC for one year and in 2016, a fire was lit and incinerated the building.

The building was then demolished, and the site has laid dormant since.

Matthew Geizler was found guilty of arson at a court trial in 2019 where it was revealed $480,000 of damage was caused to the building and he was ordered to serve two years of a four-year jail term.

The former WIN Television site at 192 Dean Street, Frenchville is for sale.

This month, the site was placed on the market through an “offers to purchase” campaign with Pat O’Driscoll of Knight Frank Rockhampton.

It is being marketed as one of the most attractive mixed-use development opportunities in the Rockhampton region.

The site has three frontages with the main being the Dean Street frontage of 99 metres.

Mr O’Driscoll said he had been working with the owners for “well over the last decade”.

“It (the site) serviced their needs, the old building was demolished some years ago, it is time to move it on and give another group an opportunity to develop it,” he said.

“It’s very unique to have that size of land with three street frontages come to the market in a prominent position such as Dean Street.”

The property has been listed online for about a week so far and there has been a good level of enquiry.

Pending council approval, there is wide variety of developments potential buyers are looking at.

Mr O’Driscoll said there had been some interest in residential housing, potentially something for over 50s.

“That is only one example, there are quite a number of others,” he said.

As priority projects were underway and tourism was growing, Rockhampton was moving towards a stronger phase, Mr O’Driscoll said.

“With the growth within Rockhampton and the region there is a growing spotlight from outside the region with investor and developers acknowledging this city is about to undergo a generational growth period,” Mr O’Driscoll said.

“Rockhampton is strategically and geographically resilient.

“We expect more and more enquiry - there is a lot of focus on regional cities particularly on Rockhampton.

“From investor or developer perspectives there is very strong periods of growth.”

The sprawling WIN Television site before it was demolished after the fire.

The former Menzies Kia Yard 1.7km away sold for $2.3 million in 2008 and the Supa IGA complex was opened in 2011.

Offers to Purchase 192 Dean St, Berserker, will close on June 25, 4pm.

Phone Pat O’Driscoll on 0418 792 571.

