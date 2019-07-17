Former workmate remembers Hamish fondly

RESPECTED horseman Peter Hunt took teenager Hamish Summers-Lawrie "under his wing” when they worked together as barrier attendants at Rockhampton's Callaghan Park racecourse.

Hunt, a senior barrier attendant who also did clerk of the course duties on race days for a combined total of five years, yesterday shared an insight into Hamish's work ethic after Hamish's mother Natalea Summers made an emotional plea for friends and family to rally behind her son with positive thoughts and messages.

"I had a fair bit to do with Hamish (working) at the barriers,” Mr Hunt said.

"Actually it wasn't long after I left (the job) that they (Rockhampton Jockey Club) put him off.

"I used to look after him a fair bit at the barriers.

"They sort of expected him to just jump in and do everything that everybody else did, but Hamish had his little challenges as everyone knew, so I used to get him to do special jobs around at the barriers which he was very good at.”

Mr Hunt said Hamish would always help with jobs that other barrier attendants did not like doing.

"Most of the barrier attendants used to leave the barriers in between races, but I used to stay around there and get the barriers ready for the next race, and he'd stay with me and help.

"He did a lot of jobs that people didn't realise.

"Like he changed the distances on the barriers in between every race, he'd always have all the numbers sorted, and he'd collect all of the (horse) leads and put them on the barriers.

"And the other thing, he'd often come and give me a hand to get the (barrier attendants') bus ready, and get the drinks ready, and those sort of jobs that the blokes who just wanted to put the horses in the barriers didn't want to know about.”

Mr Hunt said it was through their working partnership that he formed a stronger bond with Hamish.

"He became a bit of a mate to me because he'd stay with me and help me.

"We worked together for a couple of years.”

Mr Hunt said Hamish has a love for the industry and used to ride at trackwork in the mornings.

"His mother had an old grey horse there and she was teaching him to ride trackwork on it.”