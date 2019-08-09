Former world youth darts champ aims high at Brisbane Masters
FORMER world youth darts champion Corey Cadby is relishing his opportunity to take on two-time world champ Gary Anderson when the Brisbane Masters starts on Friday night.
Cadby, who came to the darting world's attention when he beat 16-time world champion Phil Taylor at the World Series of Darts in Perth in 2016, said he had been expecting to draw Anderson, defending champion Rob Cross or world No.1 and reigning world champion Michael van Gerwen on the first night of competition at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre.
The 24-year-old, who defeated Australian No.1 Simon Whitlock in the inaugural Brisbane Masters last year, said he was confident of success in Brisbane and also looking forward to World Series events in Melbourne next week and in Hamilton, New Zealand on August 23 and 24.
"My intention is to take the whole Brisbane Masters out," Cadby said.
"So if I am going to win it, I am going to have to come across one of those guys, so I am happy with the draw.
"Having the five months in the UK playing floor tournaments against these guys, I think I am in the right spot and the right place and time with my darts.
"Practice has been really great and if they come out the way they should do, I am really looking forward to it."
Cadby is confident he can match it with Anderson, Cross, Van Gerwen and other high-calibre opponents such as Daryl Gurney and Peter Wright, last year's Melbourne Masters champion.
"We are all blood and bone, we all bleed the same and I know what I am capable of," Cadby said.
"But I also know what Gary is capable of. I will just come out and do what I do and see how the results go.
"I would have to say that Melbourne is the one I am looking forward to because that's basically my hometown.
"But in saying that, I am looking forward to the whole three.
"Not many people get this opportunity. There are players out there who deserve to be playing in the World Series but unfortunately there are only a certain amount of people who can play."
Full draw for night one in Brisbane
Peter Wright v Kyle Anderson
Simon Whitlock v Brendon McCausland
James Wade v Damon Heta
Gary Anderson v Corey Cadby
Rob Cross v James Bailey
Raymond van Barneveld v Haupai Puha
Daryl Gurney v Koha Kokiri
Michael van Gerwen v Ben Robb