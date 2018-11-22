Former Yeppoon golfer scores spot in British Open

TICKET TO RIDE: Jake McLeod, who started his golfing career in Yeppoon, qualified for next year's British Open after finishing third at the Australian Open at the weekend.

GOLF: He's one of the hottest prospects in Australian golf right now and Jake McLeod's incredible sporting journey can be traced back to Central Queensland.

It all started when the enthusiastic eight-year-old climbed aboard a buggy with his dad, trying his hand on the challenging Capricorn Resort course with just a seven iron.

The now 24-year-old has just enjoyed a stellar fortnight on the fairways, winning his first professional title at the NSW Open and a week later finishing third at the Australian Open.

He pocketed more than $150,000 from the two tournaments and, more importantly, earned a start at the British Open courtesy of his top-three finish at The Lakes Golf Club on Sunday.

Speaking to The Morning Bulletin, McLeod said he was still coming to terms with qualifying for golf's most historic and prestigious major.

"To get my first win as a pro was very special and then to back it up with third place at the Aussie Open and get a spot at the British Open made it pretty surreal,” he said.

DRIVING FORCE: Former Yeppoon Golf Club member Jake McLeod in action during the final round of the Australian Open at The Lakes Golf Club. His third-placed finish has earned him a start at next year's British Open. DAN HIMBRECHTS

"Obviously it feels great, but the biggest thing was qualifying for the British Open.

"I completely forgot about that out there and I didn't realise until I signed my card and they said the guy from the R&A was here and wanted to have a chat because I'd likely get a spot.

"That just made it pretty crazy.”

McLeod currently leads the Tour of Australasia Order of Merit with one event left to play, the Australian PGA which starts next Thursday.

If he can maintain top spot he will secure a one-year exemption on the European Tour, which he said would turn "a great year into an awesome year”.

McLeod has fond memories of time spent plying what would become his trade as a junior on the courses of CQ.

He goes so far as to say that if his family had not moved from Townsville to the Capricorn Coast there's a good chance he would not be playing golf.

MONUMENTAL VICTORY: Jake McLeod kisses the Kel Nagle Cup after winning the NSW Open at the Twin Creeks Golf and Country Club in Sydney on November 11. BRENDAN ESPOSITO

He marvels at how far the game has taken him since his humble beginnings as a schoolboy.

"We were living at Rydges. We were only supposed to be there for six months to a year and we ended up staying (inYeppoon) for seven years,” he said.

"They had the two courses there and Dad just wanted to go out for a hit one day. I went with him, just to drive the buggy basically, and I was hitting a little seven iron around.

"I must have hit a couple of good shots and that's why I took a liking to it.

"One of Dad's mates played a lot of golf and he used to take me out every now and then. He made me up some clubs and off I went.”

McLeod was a member of the Yeppoon Golf Club and was coached by then head pro David Cardillo.

He has recollections of playing with his mates for Mars bars or Tic-Tacs in those early days, and travelling the region to compete at various tournaments.

"The time spent at Yeppoon was very important, it's where I really developed my game,” he said.

Jake McLeod: "I set goals each year and I've ticked off every goal I've set this year.” DAN HIMBRECHTS

"It's always nice to go back there and have a hit with some of the members and I try to do that every year.”

McLeod said selection in a Queensland schools team when in Year 7 ignited his dream to become a professional golfer.

"That's when I decided I wanted to play golf for a living,” he said.

McLeod played for three years as an amateur before turning professional in October 2015.

He has secured his card for the Asian PGA Tour in 2019 but the result of next week's Australian PGA will ultimately determine where he plays next year.

"I set goals each year and I've ticked off every goal I've set this year,” he said.

"I want to end up in America playing on the PGA tour.

"I want to play in majors and I want to win a major, that's my biggest goal.

"It feels good to know I've got a start in the British Open.

"That will be a big learning curve and a great experience,” he said.