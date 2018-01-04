Menu
Former Yeppoon surf lifesaver returns for training camp

GIVING BACK: Surf lifesaver Britt Brymer is excited about returning to her former club at Yeppoon to run a two-day clinic for nippers this weekend.
GIVING BACK: Surf lifesaver Britt Brymer is excited about returning to her former club at Yeppoon to run a two-day clinic for nippers this weekend. CONTRIBUTED
Pam McKay
by

SURF LIFESAVING: Former Yeppoon surf lifesaver Britt Brymer will return to her old stamping ground to run a two-day training camp for nippers this weekend.

The 23-year-old said she was keen to give back to the community that helped launch her accomplished career.

"I'm really excited. I haven't been back to Yeppoon for quite a few years so I'm really looking forward to it,” she said.

Brymer, who laid the foundations for her career in the surf and on the sand at Yeppoon, is now a successful member of the powerhouse Currumbin Vikings Surf Life Saving Club on the Gold Coast.

She will be joined by clubmate and Nutri-Grain Series ironwoman Tara Coleman at the camp, which is designed to give aspiring young competitors an "overall picture” of being a surf lifesaver.

"I am participating in Surf Life Saving Queensland's Summer Surf Girl this season and the program has fundraising and community development sides,” Brymer said. "One of the first events that came to mind was going back to Yeppoon and giving back to the community where it all started for me.

"I got in contact with (junior activities co-ordinator) Sam Milfull and he was really on board with the idea.”

Britt Brymer is keen to show local nippers they can aspire to the highest level in surf life saving.
Britt Brymer is keen to show local nippers they can aspire to the highest level in surf life saving. CONTRIBUTED

Brymer said the camp would include water and beach sessions, as well as advice on pre-race preparation, competition, recovery and rehabilitation.

"I really want to show the youngsters that they too can achieve at a high level,” she said.

"I came from that club and have had lots of opportunities open up for me so it's about promoting the elite level of surf lifesaving to competitors on the Capricorn Coast.

"I think the main message for the nippers is it's definitely about having fun.”

Brymer started in the sport as an eight-year-old.

"My late granddad, Brian Brymer, was a member at Yeppoon and also a life member of the branch there,” she said.

"Seeing his photo on the wall of the Yeppoon clubhouse was something special so it was definitely a sport I wanted to get involved in.”

A photo of Brymer herself now adorns that same wall, something of which she is understandably proud.

Among her resume of achievements is winning gold, silver and bronze at the 2012 world championships, 11 national medals and qualifying for eight consecutive open beach flags finals.

Brymer attributed much of her success to her coaches, including the late Ron "Speed” Harding who helped her achieve her bronze medallion as a teen.

She said the family atmosphere of surf life saving was a big drawcard.

"Great-grandparents, grandparents and parents are still involved and I love that aspect of it,” she said.

"It really offers something for everyone and if you're not interested in the competitive side, there are so many other things you can do within the club.”

This weekend's camp costs $55. Register at www.trybooking.com/TEPN.

Topics:  britt brymer nutri grain series surf lifesaving surf life saving queensland tara coleman yeppoon surf life saving club

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
