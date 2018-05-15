Former Yeppoon woman helps fuel future fires

A FORMER Yeppoon woman is helping ambitious women take their first steps into unknown worlds by providing mentors and networking opportunities in one platform.

Now living in Brisbane, past St Ursula's student Tanya Meessmann is the founder of FUEL, Girl Shaped Flames.

With over 20 years experience in a vast array of industries, Tanya wants to use her experiences, the good and the bad, to help others succeed.

Rockhampton Girls Grammar students are signed on to host their own GSF Connect night. Jessica Powell

"I know loads of other women, from all different backgrounds that would be more than happy to share their experiences to benefit girls,” she said.

"Not just to tell them story about their journey, but actually tell them about the skills they had to develop in their respective career lines to get where they are.

"Tell them about the challenges they faced and how they dealt with them, about the places they went to for support.

"So I saw this disconnect between girls and potential mentors. If a young girl wanted to be a cardio surgeon, why can't I link her with someone she can chat to? I want to utilise their guidance and mentoring to help these girls on their journey.”

"Fuel came about because when working with juniors, they often benefited from a few key things,” Tanya said.

"They benefited from me setting an example for them, so they could learn from me, just like I had learnt from my various managers before me.

"Not just how to do the job, but how to actually build skills that you can do the jobs with and pursue challenges with more confidence and a better success rate.

"Developing skills such as your communication skills, creative problem solving, negotiating and about how to understand people and mitigate situations.

"These are all skills, no matter what industry you're going into, will help make you better.”

Believing young females entering the workforce underestimate their potential, Tanya said Fuel is about building fires and fanning the flames of others in the process.

"I have always thought there was a deficit in young workers coming into jobs, only wanting to know how to do the job, instead of how to develop themselves as people,” she said.

FUEL offers exciting hands-on workshops, inspiring talk events and powerful one-on-one mentoring sessions.

Their "Feed The Beast” talks at Brisbane Powerhouse educate young women through first-hand learning, informed by real-world experience.

Partnered with CQUniversity, FUEL and Tanya have worked alongside speakers such as former Olympian Stephanie Rice along with author and stunt performer Ky Furneaux.

"Girl Shaped Flames teaches girls to be leaders and to aspire them to do something that is meaningful to their lives,” she said.

"It's that little thing inside you, it can be a small flame or a huge fire, I set up FUEL so I can give the girls connections to the resources they need to fan those flames, make them an inferno and go out there and blast their way through an awesome, awesome life.”

"You're capable of so much more than you think.”