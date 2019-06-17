Former young council candidate admitted to the bar

FORMER Livingstone Shire Council by-election candidate Alana Murray is putting her political aspirations on the back burner.

Ms Murray, who was the winner of the Legally Blonde Award at Heights College when she graduated, was admitted to the bar in the Supreme Court at the Rockhampton courthouse on Friday.

READ: CQUniveristy law students admitted to the bar

She was 100 votes shy of becoming a Livingstone Shire councillor in the March 2018 by-election after being asked by Cr Adam Belot to run and give the youth a voice on the council.

READ: Classroom to council: CQ woman hopes to be LSC's fresh face

Justice Graeme Crow said it was Livingstone Shire Council voters' bad luck she didn't win as she was now an officer of the court.

Represented by her colleague, Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) lawyer Tiffany Lawrence, at Friday's admissions, the court heard of Ms Murray's remarkable achievements in the community in legal areas.

Those achievements included being one of 90 people from across Australia selected to travel to Canberra and participate in a Constitutional Convention where she took out first place for her speech, being the Queensland Youth Parliament representative for the seat of Keppel, and placing first in a Chinese speaking competition in Central Queensland.

She also travelled to Cambodia on a scholarship from the Department of Foreign Affairs for three weeks to study their legal system and witness the prosecution of people involved in the country's genocide which was carried out by the Khmer Rouge regime under the leadership of Pol Pot, and it resulted in the deaths of between 1.671 and 1.871 million people from 1975 to 1979.

READ: Valuable CQUniversity law student admitted to the bar

CQUniversity law graduates admitted to the bar on Friday (back) Adam Bressington, Casparus Schoeman, Justin French, Kimberley West and Alana Murray. Kerri-Anne Mesner

Ms Murray volunteered at the CQ Legal Centre and assisted Rockhampton defence lawyer Rowan King in the magistrates court.

Ms Murray started working for the DPP a year ago, and by Ms Lawrence's comments, she is a very valued employee.

"We wish we had 20 more like her," Ms Lawrence said.

She said Ms Murray was enthusiastic, had a thirst for knowledge and was dedicated.

Ms Lawrence said she also has never complained about work despite having to work many 14-hour days while still having university assessments due.

She said Ms Murray had told her colleagues that prior to working at the DPP, she had no aspirations to work in criminal law.

"She told me that in the past 12 months she has seen many great examples of what it takes to be a great criminal lawyer," Ms Lawrence said.

Ms Murray told The Morning Bulletin she was putting her political aspirations on hold for a few years.

Her mother, Victoria Murray, said her four brothers, both her and father Maurice, and other family members were very proud of Ms Murray.

"She's done a great job," Mrs Murray said.