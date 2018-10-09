Menu
Council News

Formers councillors wait for dismissal hearing date

Hayden Johnson
by
9th Oct 2018 12:09 AM
A DATE is yet to be set to hear the case of former councillors and their fight for compensation.

Six councillors dismissed by way of special state government legislation in August have applied to the Queensland Industrial Relations Commission for reinstatement.

Wayne Wendt, Paul Tully, David Pahlke, Cheryl Bromage, David Morrison, Charlie Pisasale have sued Ipswich City Council.

They have lodged an application to be reinstated, however, may reach an agreement with the council.

A hearing has not been set for the councillors this week.

It is expected one will be finalised before the end of the month.

Eleven councillors were removed by the State Government in August after a litany of charges were laid by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

None of the six suing are accused of wrongdoing.

Under Queensland workplace law, wrongful dismissal payouts can be up to 26 weeks' pay, with Ipswich councillors paid over $120,000 a year before any other entitlements.

charlie pisasale cheryl bromage david morrison david pahlke ipswich city council paul tully wayne wendt
Ipswich Queensland Times

