Fornaroli to unleash on Brisbane

BRUNO Fornaroli is ready to take out two years of frustration on Brisbane Roar.

Perth Glory's Uruguayan ace has played in the A-League since 2015, but feels like he's only just arrived in Australia such has been his lack of game time during the past two seasons.

The 2016 Golden Boot winner has made just 14 A-League appearances since the start of the 2017-18 campaign due to a serious leg injury and a falling out with his former coach, ex-Melbourne City mentor Warren Joyce.

The breakdown of his relationship with Joyce led to his move from Melbourne to Perth, and the 32-year-old marksman will make his first A-League appearance in 11 months when the Glory host the Roar on Sunday at HBF Park.

"I'm very excited to play again - it's like I've come to Australia for the first time," Fornaroli said ahead of the round one battle.

"I feel fit, I feel comfortable, I feel happy again. I'm enjoying again my football, so this is great for me. I can't wait to start.

"I missed a lot of football the last two years because of injury and the problem I had with the coach (Joyce), but for me all that is gone now and it's time to start again."

The Uruguayan will make Perth even stronger this year. Photo: AAP Image/Richard Wainwright

Fornaroli's class is unquestioned. He scored 58 goals in 83 appearances in all competitions for City, and broke Roar hearts in last year's FFA Cup, when he scored an extra-time winner to knock Brisbane out at the Round of 32 stage.

His combination with Perth playmaker and skipper Diego Castro is sure to make it a tough 90 minutes for Brisbane on Sunday, but Fornaroli is reluctant to write off the Roar, who with a weakened side beat Perth 1-0 in the pre-season Surf City Cup.

"Diego is a top player. Everyone knows he's one of the best in the league, and I can't wait to play close to him, but both clubs have great squads so I think it will be a great game," Fornaroli said.

"This season will be tougher in terms of teams fighting for the top six and the grand final spots."

Roar skipper Aldred doesn’t seem too worried. Photo: AAP Image/Joel Carrett

New Roar captain and central defender Tom Aldred will have the job of nullifying Fornaroli on Sunday.

"I know that he's one of the top players in the A-League and one the best strikers in the league," Aldred said of Perth's deadly marksman.

"I've come to a new league and I'm looking forward to testing myself against all the different strikers the league has to offer."