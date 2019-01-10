Fortnite gamer fights assault charge

Gamer Luke James Munday has plead not guilty to assault charges after a video of him allegedly assaulting his pregnant wife went viral.

A SYDNEY gamer accused of abusing his pregnant partner while playing Fortnite and inadvertently live-streaming it has pleaded not guilty.

Luke James Munday's lawyer entered the plea at Camden Local Court on Thursday, a month after the alleged assault was broadcast online via streaming platform Twitch from a home at Oran Park.

While nothing can be seen, the footage allegedly captures Munday's partner crying and saying she'd been hit in the face.

"It's an allegation of a slap (and) that's what he'll be fighting," Munday's lawyer Steven Mercael told the court.

An apprehended violence order was taken out by NSW Police against the 26-year-old, preventing him from going to his partner's home and work. The 21-year-old woman is the mother of his young child and is expected to give birth to their second in April.

But with the baby's due date approaching, the couple tried on Thursday to have the order modified to allow him back into the home.

Munday’s lawyer said he will fight the ‘allegation of a slap’.

The magistrate was told the woman was financially dependent on Munday, he was paying for her accommodation and he needed to be there to help her through her pregnancy.

"She's not supported by anyone else," Mr Mercael said.

"She relies on her partner."

The pair - who were both in court - are working to "fix their relationship", he added.

The woman attempted to submit a letter to the magistrate and took the stand ready to request Munday's return.

Magistrate Ian Cheetham noted the "impassioned plea" by the lawyer but declined to make any changes because police, who want the order to remain in place, had not been given sufficient notice of the letter.

"There are things said in this letter we probably need to make inquiries about," the police prosecutor told the court.

The court is expected to rule on the AVO on February 28 before a hearing on the assault charge on July 8 at Picton Local Court.

Until then, Munday and his partner can only socialise in public.