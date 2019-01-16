Menu
Kathleen
Kathleen "Loserfruit” Belsten will be playing the game Fortnite when it features at the Australian Open this month. Contributed
News

Fortnite visits Australian Open

by Royce Wilson
16th Jan 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 4:44 AM
ONE of the world's most popular Battle Royale computer games will be making an appearance at the Australian Open later this month - despite having nothing to do with tennis.

The Fortnite Summer Smash at the Australian Open is taking place on January 26-27 during finals weekend at the tennis tournament in Melbourne.

Some of the country's top Fortnite players will compete in a solos tournament, while a further 100 sports, gaming and entertainment personalities will compete in a pro-am duo tournament, with $500,000 in combined prizemoney and charitable donations on the table across the e-sport tournament.

Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley said the Fortnite Summer Smash would be the "Grand Slam of competitive gaming events" and they were excited to be hosting it just hours before some of the world's best male tennis players took to the court for the Australian Open title.

"We're proud of our reputation for delivering world-class events and are always looking at new opportunities to reach more people," he said.

Kathleen "Loserfruit" Belsten is a highly regarded Australian competitive gaming content creator and one of the personalities set to play the pro-am tournament at the event.

"I played heaps of tennis growing up and the fact we get to play my favourite game now, Fortnite, at the home of my childhood favourite game is ridiculous but I'm going with it," she said.

Event organiser Mark Riedy said Ms Belsten was one of Australian gaming's most recognisable content creators, with more than a million fans worldwide.

"It's great to have players of her calibre taking part in the pro-am," he said.

"We're really excited to host an event of this size at the Australian Open."

For more information, visit www.ausopen.com.

