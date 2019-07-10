Forums planned as calls for separate NQ state grow louder

YOU better believe Bill Bates has been banging on for years about giving Brisbane the boot in his bid to bisect Queensland south of Bundy.

Mr Bates believes there is a growing dissatisfaction around the regions where people are not feeling like they are being adequately represented in parliament and the majority of the wealth generated in the north of the Queensland being spent in the south east corner of the state.

Mr Bates believes regional Queenslanders are concerned by their lack of appropriate representation at the state and federal levels of government and many feel like the wealth gathered North of the Tropic of Capricorn was largely spent in the south east corner of the state.

In his quest to form a separate state of North Queensland, Mr Bates launched the Boot Brisbane Referendum Campaign in March 2018.

The mission of his campaign was to secure a referendum for the residents of Central and North Queensland to vote on the proposition of forming a new State in the Commonwealth of Australia.

While the proposed line drawing a line at the 25 degrees latitude to include the towns of Gin Gin and Bundaberg was not fixed in stone, Mr Bates said it was based upon the original proposal for a separate state which was made in the 1890s when even then, "our forefathers were wise enough to know what was best”.

He said the boundary would allow for a million people to live in North Queensland to provide the "critical mass” to be viable.

Since the launch of the campaign, Mr Bates has traversed the the state hosting six New State Forums, growing his one man band into an army of vocal supporters.

Mr Bates' steely focus and determined lobbying efforts are starting to pay off by attracting several key North Queensland politicians to throw their weight behind his cause including the LNP's federal member for Dawson George Christensen and the Katter Party's state member of parliament Robbie Katter.

Heartened by the support he received, a fresh round of forums in Central Queensland are being planned.

Featuring two speakers from Boot Brisbane, a local guest speaker and a politician, the forums provide etails such as Chapter VI of the Constitution, previous efforts to create New States including the 1967 NSW, New England State referendum and what political representation and benefits would be afforded to the residents of the New State.

Mr Bate's New State forums will take place on in Rockhampton on August 27, Gladstone on August 28 and Bundaberg on August 29 at venues yet to be confirmed.

For more information visit www.bootbrisbane.com.