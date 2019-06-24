Forwards pave the way in Norths' impressive victory

TRY TIME: Norths' fullback Caleb Tull goes in for a try in Sunday's game against Rockhampton Brothers.

TRY TIME: Norths' fullback Caleb Tull goes in for a try in Sunday's game against Rockhampton Brothers. Allan Reinikka ROK230619aleague5

RUGBY LEAGUE: Coach Kane Hardy said the forwards laid the platform for Norths' commanding win over Rockhampton Brothers on Sunday.

The 38-18 victory at Browne Park meant Norths also claimed the coveted Paul Iles Shield.

They stamped their authority early, with Jonah Placid running in the first of the team's seven tries just two minutes after kick-off.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Norths' win shores up second place on the ladder and sets the stage for a blockbuster with frontrunners Yeppoon at Webb Oval this weekend.

Hardy said despite some momentary lapses, his team played very good football on Sunday.

"The first 20, 25 minutes really set the game up for us,” he said.

"I wasn't expecting that kind of scoreline, but credit to the boys.

"Our preparation was really good and for the boys to do what they did, what we had worked on all week, for the majority of the game, was great.

Rugby league: Norths' Jonah Placid. Allan Reinikka ROK230619aleague3

"That was one of the better games we've had playing consistently but we've still got a lot of room for improvement.”

Hardy said front rowers Matt Jarvis and Shaun Ezzy were sensational, and Josh Johnston and Josh Irwin also impressed.

"Mitchel Smith, our five-eighth, was fantastic. He controlled the game, steered the team around brilliantly and got us where we needed to go.

"Sam Kitchin at lock was unbelievable again for us.”

Hardy said his team was now gearing up for another big challenge this weekend against Yeppoon.

"They're the dominant team at the moment so we've got to be better again against them.

"We let in three soft tries yesterday. That wasn't acceptable, so we've got to be better defensively and just a bit more consistent in patches of the game.”

RESULTS