Fossicking is now permitted in parts of Qld as part of the relaxation on Covid-19 restrictions.
News

Fossicking added to list of permitted activities

Rainee Shepperson
1st May 2020 7:10 PM
FOSSICKING can now be added to the list of permitted activities.

An easing of restrictions on fossicking in certain areas of the state will begin from midnight tonight.

“Lifting these restrictions falls in line with partial re-openings of national parks and dams across Queensland and will allow keen fossickers to return to certain sites for day use,”

Natural Resources Minister Dr Anthony Lynham said.

Fossicking is now permitted in places like Clermont.
“It is important to note that anyone visiting these sites will be subject to meeting current social distancing guidelines and the requirement to stay within 50 kilometres of their home.

“This also means there will be no camping permitted in these areas.”

The fossicking and general permission areas open to the public for day use include Clermont, Durikai State Forest, Thanes Creek, Deep Creek, Talgai State Forest, Young’s Block and Bar-Burrum.

Dr Lynham said while it was great to see restrictions begin to ease, Queenslanders must stay vigilant when it comes to stopping the spread of coronavirus.

“Queenslanders have been doing the right thing since the coronavirus lockdown measures were introduced, and it has shown through in how we have flattened the curve,” he said.

“However, this is not the time to become complacent and undo all the great work we have done.

“We must continue the Chief Health Officer’s social distancing guidelines in order for Queensland to overcome crisis.

“And, as always, please stay safe while visiting these areas.”

For more information and a full list of what fossicking and General Permission Areas are open or closed, visit https://www.dnrme.qld.gov.au/home/news-publications/covid-19-industry-updates

