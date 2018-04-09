Foul smell leads to disturbing find in Rocky office

FORGET snakes on a plane, Rockhampton has all kinds of crazy creatures lurking in office equipment around town.

Last week an unsuspecting Mango 4 technician, Adrian Chilcott, was called out to a job at a local office building, after the printer stopped working.

Arriving on site, the technician of 10 years pulled apart the machine expecting to fix some sort of technical fault.

Instead he was greeted by a foul smell.

He was sure it must have been a mouse that found it's way inside the printer, but what he found next gave him quite the shock.

A snake had found its way into the printer, curled up and died.

PRINTER SNAKES: A snake had found its way into the printer, curled up and died in a Rockhampton office. Mango 4

"In this particular machine back in August last year we found a mouse and we had to replace those parts,” Adrian said.

"So I thought it was going to be a mouse, but when I opened it up I could smell it straight away.”

Adrian removed the most common part of the printer, where he knew animals usually hid.

"As I pulled it out I could see a lump in the belt, I've taken it a part and said it looks like it could be a snake,” he said.

"All the boys in the room just went to the back wall,” Adrian laughed.

He said it looked to be a green tree snake that had perhaps made its way in from an open office door or window.

"It wasn't a brown snake or anything like that,” he said.

"I asked if they wanted me to put that part back in the printer until the new one arrived but they insisted I take it.”

While a snake is an unusual find, Adrian said animals in printers or photocopies weren't.

"We tend to find mice in printers in the cold weather in winter, they go in there for warmth because the fusing unit is running at 100 degrees,” he said.

"Usually where they go, this particular black belt, is easy for them to get in but not to get out.”

Adrian said over his time he had been to 10 or so call outs which involved mice, with more involving geckos or cockroaches.

"I used to be in Gladstone and there was a mice plague, we looked after printers for one of the mines and often found mice in photocopiers,” he said.

"It is actually really common out west.”