He pushed her head into the ground, then he grabbed pliers

AFTER arguing with his partner on the night of February 27, a Rockhampton man refused to let things be.

He followed her retreating steps into another room and verbally began to abuse her.

She did everything to ignore him and continued to play games on her phone.

He continued abusing her with foul language and destroyed one of her belongings.

He pushed her head into the ground, brandishing a pair of pliers in his hand in the process.

Police were called to the Brighton St address in North Rockhampton to calm the situation down. He admitted to the verbal abuse but denied any physical abuse.

Yesterday he pleaded guilty to contravening a protection order. The man, who had a seven-page wrap sheet, was placed on eight months probation.