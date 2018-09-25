FOUND: Critical clue that led rescuers to missing fishermen

An aerial shot above rescue location shows an overturned boat and a number of bright red location devices.

A FLOATING blue esky was the beacon of hope for rescue teams searching off the coast of Stanage Bay for two lost fishermen.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service were tasked to search for an activated EPIRB in the waters around the popular fishing destination around 5.30am after a vessel went missing on Monday night.

According to QF24 Thirsty Sound flotilla commander, Barry Williams, a friend of the men on board alerted authorities around 8.30pm when they did not return.

Stanage Bay coastguards patrolled surrounding coastlines until around 11.30pm before they were stood down.

RACQ Capricorn Helicopter Rescue Service winched two fishermen from an island near Stanage Bay after they were reported missing on Monday night. RACQ Cap Heli Rescue

Aerial searches were unsuccessful for a number of hours until the crew located a blue esky which led them to the two fisherman stranded on rocks.

Their boat was upside down and washed up on the rocks nearby.

The men had allegedly been stuck on the rocks for several hours before crews winched them to safety using the aerial retrieval vest around 9am.

On-board critical car paramedics treated both men for some cuts before they were airlifted to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.