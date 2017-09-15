FOUND: Missing Allenstown woman located safe and well

MISSING WOMAN: 25-year-old Caitland Abraham was reported missing from Allenstown. She was last seen walking north on the Bruce Hwy at Marlborough about 4.30pm.

MISSING WOMAN: 25-year-old Caitland Abraham was reported missing from Allenstown. She was last seen walking north on the Bruce Hwy at Marlborough about 4.30pm. QPS

UPDATE 11.35AM:

QPS Media has confirmed a 25-year-old woman reported missing from Allenstown has been located safe and well.

Police would like to thank the public and media for their assistance.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 12:

FAMILY and police worry for Caitland Abraham's safety after she was reported missing from Allenstown, Rockhampton on Tuesday.

The Queensland Police Service report the 25 year old was last seen walking north on the Bruce Hwy at Marlborough about 4.30pm.

She had left a Ross St address on foot earlier yesterday, about 12pm.

Police advise Caitland has a medical condition, and family hope to reunite with her today.

They seek public assistance to help find Caitland, who is described as Caucasian in appearance, about 165cm tall, has a heavy build with blonde hair and hazel eyes.

She was last seen wearing a black polo shirt with red trim on the sleeves, a denim shorts and thongs.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

Report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

In a separate missing person incident, the QPS confirmed Rockhampton man Robert 'Bob' Carroll reunited with his family on September 7 after he went missing September 3.