Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Florence May Olivero believed to be missing.
Florence May Olivero believed to be missing.
News

FOUND: Missing dementia patient located in Rocky’s north

kaitlyn smith
28th Sep 2020 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 1.40pm: The elderly dementia patient believed to be missing has since been located by Blue Care staff.

It is understood Ms Olivero was found earlier this morning, however staff failed to inform police officers until around 1.30pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggests she is reportedly in good health.

She has since been taken back to her residence.

INITIAL, 1pm: Police are appealing for public assistance as they search for an elderly woman believed to be missing.

It is understood Florence May Olivero wandered off from a private residence near Farm St and Alexandra St, Kawana around 9am this morning.

The woman is reportedly frail, has mobility issues and also suffers from dementia.

Police say Ms Olivero also has a distinct arch to her back.

It is believed she has limited links to the area in which she has gone missing.

It is unknown what clothes she is currently wearing.

Police hold serious concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information should immediately contact Rockhampton Police on 4932 3500 or Policelink 131 444.

missing woman qps media
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Super Swans equal national record in emphatic fashion

        Premium Content Super Swans equal national record in emphatic fashion

        AFL That box ticked, coach Wallin says it’s all about the flag now.

        Great Northern to transform Emu Park tourism hub tomorrow

        Premium Content Great Northern to transform Emu Park tourism hub tomorrow

        Whats On The pop-up event, which is open to the public, will include a bar, live music, a...

        Weekly rental costs rise as less properties available

        Premium Content Weekly rental costs rise as less properties available

        Property CQ has recorded a sharp rise in interest and costs as more people move to the...

        Coast woman’s reliance on paper mail bites her

        Premium Content Coast woman’s reliance on paper mail bites her

        News “I had no idea my licence had expired.”