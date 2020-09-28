FOUND: Missing dementia patient located in Rocky’s north

Florence May Olivero believed to be missing.

UPDATE, 1.40pm: The elderly dementia patient believed to be missing has since been located by Blue Care staff.

It is understood Ms Olivero was found earlier this morning, however staff failed to inform police officers until around 1.30pm this afternoon.

Early reports suggests she is reportedly in good health.

She has since been taken back to her residence.

INITIAL, 1pm: Police are appealing for public assistance as they search for an elderly woman believed to be missing.

It is understood Florence May Olivero wandered off from a private residence near Farm St and Alexandra St, Kawana around 9am this morning.

The woman is reportedly frail, has mobility issues and also suffers from dementia.

Police say Ms Olivero also has a distinct arch to her back.

It is believed she has limited links to the area in which she has gone missing.

It is unknown what clothes she is currently wearing.

Police hold serious concerns for her welfare.

Anyone with information should immediately contact Rockhampton Police on 4932 3500 or Policelink 131 444.