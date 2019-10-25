Menu
FOUND: Missing Kawana girl found safe and well

Morning Bulletin Reporters
25th Oct 2019 5:55 AM

UPDATE 11AM: POLICE have confirmed that an 11-year-old girl, reported mising from Rockhampton on Fruday morning has been found.

The girl was last seen walking along Farm St around 3.30pm on Thursday in her school uniform.

She was located about an hour ago and is now safe and well.

POLICE hold concerns for an 11-year-old girl, reported missing from Rockhampton on Friday morning.

The Kawana girl was least seen at an address in Farm St about 3.30pm on Thursday October 24.

Police say they are concerned for her welfare as her disappearance is out of character.

She is described as caucasian, 150cm tall, slim build, light brown hair and has a fair complexion.

She was last seen wearing her school uniform.

Police are urging anyone with information of her whereabouts to contact them as soon as possible.

